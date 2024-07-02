WATCH: Free State Premier rebukes hospital staff during surprise visit, vows to end patient ill-treatment

The newly elected Free State Premier, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, hit the ground running by making surprise visits to public health facilities to inspect the quality of work and address grievances from patients. The Premier made her surprise visits to various hospitals on June 28, 2024.

Appearing like an ordinary citizen, the Premier visited Bongani Regional Hospital where she encountered unwelcoming behaviour from some staff and heard numerous complaints from patients. According to a statement posted on the provincial government's Facebook page, the Premier visited the hospital accompanied by hospital management, MEC for Community Safety, Roads, and Transport Jabu Mbalula, and MEC for Health Monyatso Mahlatsi. Patients told the Premier that clerks were not helpful and were slow to assist them.

“The Premier attempted to ascertain from the clerks if that was true. A middle-aged woman, also a clerk at the hospital, arrogantly interrupted the Premier as she was talking to the rest of the clerical staff...Her behaviour finally got the Premier,” read the statement. “I am extremely upset with this type of behaviour. Our people have been complaining about the conduct of the staff, and I saw it first hand from the lady. It is clear that such people have no love for the people and are simply here to collect a pay cheque. Such behaviour will not be tolerated,” she was quoted as saying. Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae visited Bongani district in Welkom unannounced and received complaints from patients. Picture: Facebook/Free State Provincial Government In a video circulating on social media, the Premier is seen reprimanding hospital staff inside what appears to be a filing office.

“You prepare for interviews knowing very well that you don’t have the passion. After getting the job, its fine because you are in. It’s not going to continue, not anymore. We will not subject our people to this kind of treatment. “What hurts is that we are blacks are ill-treating our own black people. You don’t care when someone waits for three hours because she is not your mother or related to you...You will stop. “I also don’t have to explain myself that I’m a Premier when coming here. I must be treated equally like everyone else, I don’t have to wear my Premier cap to get good treatment...You treat everyone with respect,” she said.

The Premier said one of the workers should get a warning letter for her unprofessional conduct. “Because if we don’t that, this will be a play area...If you still need Batho Pele (People First) workshops, please organise it,” she added. The delegation then proceeded to Virginia Hospital, where staff also had an opportunity to raise pressing matters with the leadership.