Doctor Paulo de Valdoleiros doesn’t just attend to health problems. He restores people’s faith in humanity. For many, the high cost of medical services derails their treatment. But at De Valdoleiros’ clinic in Bloemfontein, patients are welcome to pay as much as they can afford. This approach often prompts people to open up about their financial hardships. De Valdoleiros listens earnestly, as they each echo his own background.
Though De Valdoleiros always yearned to be a doctor, his family didn’t have the funds for his education. So he went straight to work, toiling in different careers for most of his life.
By the age of 45, De Valdoleiros couldn’t ignore his lifelong passion any longer. “I woke up one morning and decided I’m not going to die without even trying,” he says. But it wasn’t a simple endeavour.