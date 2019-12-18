The class can’t wait to see what they’re making next. They intently follow their woodwork teacher’s precise motions, noting each manoeuvre. But not everyone was always this trusting of the instructor. Philile Shabalala is the only female teacher in Hodisa Technical Secondary School’s technical department.
“People didn't think I had the capabilities to do such a job,” she says. With confidence, Shabalala pushed through the doubts of the naysayers. “I’m a woman working in a male-dominated industry and I’m producing results that are quality,” she says.
Today, Shabalala is all about building skills and shattering stereotypes.