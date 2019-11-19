Port Elizabeth - The 32-year-old former Welkom Flying Squad (10111) member was on Monday sentenced in the Kroonstad High Court to 30 years each (60 years in total) for the murder of his aunt and nephew, as well as 15 years for robbery.
On 1 October 2018, Constable Diphaphang Mokwena went off duty for a few hours after asking his station commander to be allowed to attend to his child who was ill in hospital, the police reported.
Instead he fetched his three co-accused and went to his aunt's house in Kroonstad
When they arrived there, he asked his nephew to accompany him to the shop to buy cigarettes and his accomplices then strangled the aunt and left her for dead.
Mokoena returned from the shop, dropped his nephew at the gate and left. The nephew called Mokoena to inform him that people had tried to kill the aunt.