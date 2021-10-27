Woman arrested for ordering hit on Free State emergency medical services chief

Rustenburg – A 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly ordering a hit on the chief of emergency medical services in the Free State, Nicholas Khoele, six months ago, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) in the province said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said the woman was arrested on Tuesday, after confessing that she paid hitmen to kill Khoela.

"Her arrest originates from an incident which took place on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 where the deceased chief of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Nicholas Khoele, was found lying on the side of the road in the R76 Lindley Road in Bohlokong. He was found with several gunshot wounds on the head," he said. He said it was discovered after the arrest of Makhosazana Falicity Mfuphi, 30, and Sinethemba Klaas, 28, who were charged with the murder of Constable Itumeleng Tladi, that they were linked to the killing of the EMS chief. "Investigation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Crime Intelligence, after interviewing the accused, culminated in the arrest of the suspect. She confessed to the police that she paid the accused R30 000 to kill the chief of EMS."

She was expected to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Constable Tladi, 26, who was stationed at Crime Intelligence, based in Vrede, was found lying on the side of the road in a farm, near Vrede, on October 22. He was found with several gunshot wounds to the head. His private vehicle was found abandoned 5km away from where his body was recovered.