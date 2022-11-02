Woman in serious condition after being stung by bees while cutting grass

Cape Town – A woman remains in a serious condition after being stung by bees while cutting grass on the R549 in Deneysville, Free State. According to Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the incident occurred on Tuesday just before 5.30pm.

He said members of the public met the ambulance en route to the hospital as the woman’s was rapidly deteriorating. “While rushing the lady to the meeting point, medical advice was given telephonically via the Netcare 911 Emergency Operations Centre. “On arrival (at the meeting point), paramedics found the patient unresponsive, her body was swollen and she was barely breathing,” Herbst said.

He said advanced life support intervention was started immediately as the woman was showing symptoms of anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. The reaction can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to an allergen.

Symptoms include a skin rash, nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, and shock. If not treated right away, usually with adrenalin, it can result in unconsciousness or death. “Once treatment commenced, the lady was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance as her condition remained serious,” Herbst said.

Last week, about 30 people were stung by a swarm of bees at the Durbanville Golf Club during a Seniors League Competition. Four golfers were hospitalised but have since been discharged. The golf club was closed for the rest of the day.