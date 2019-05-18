File picture

Bloemfontein - A woman was killed and three other people were injured, one critically, when two cars collided on the Happy Valley Road in Bloemfontein early on Friday night, paramedics said. ER24 personnel arrived on the scene at about 6.15pm to find the two cars in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"On closer inspection, paramedics found the body of a woman, believed to be in her 70s, lying in the passenger seat of one of the vehicles. Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead."

Three other people were assessed on the scene. A man, from the same vehicle as the deceased, was found with numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. Two other women from the second vehicle were found with only minor injuries.

ER24 personnel treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to Mediclinic Bloemfontein for further treatment. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

African News Agency (ANA)