May 26 - A 48-year-old woman was killed and a 24-year-old man was injured when two cars collided on the R59 in Vaalpark close to Taaibosspruit in Sasolburg in the Free State early on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24

Sasolburg - A 48-year-old woman was killed and a 24-year-old man was injured when two cars collided on the R59 in Vaalpark close to Taaibosspruit in Sasolburg in the Free State early on Saturday morning, ER24 paramedics said.

When paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 6am they found one car in the field next to the road and the other in the road, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found a woman lying outside of her vehicle in the field. It is believed that bystanders pulled her from the vehicle. She, unfortunately, sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene."

The man was still seated in his car on the road. He sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital for further medical care. The cause of the accident was not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency/ANA