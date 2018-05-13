Johannesburg - A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for rape and robbery by the Bloemfontein regional court, Free State police said on Monday.

Lwayiphi Mzwane was found guilty on May 4, 2018 on the charges which sprout from an incident on Youth Day on June 16 last year.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said: “It was discovered during trial that on June 16, 2017, at about 05:00, a 28-year-old victim had just got off the taxi on her way home. She said somebody just grabbed her from behind and put a very cold object on her neck.

“The accused then took her to the nearby house where he knocked on the door and no one responded. He proceeded by raping the victim in front of the toilet on the floor. He then took her to abandoned shack at Sejake where he continuously raped her before he took her cellphone and let her go.”

Mpakane said the victim went to open the case at Mangaung SAPS immediately. The case was assigned to Sergeant Tshidi Seale of Mangaung Family Violence Child and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) who managed to track down the suspect.

African News Agency/ANA