Free vehicle safety inspections for scholar transport operators in the Western Cape

In its efforts to ensure safer roads and a safer journey for learners as schools across the Western Cape prepare to reopen on January 15, the provincial Mobility Department is offering free vehicle safety inspections for all scholar transport operators in Cape Town and Beaufort West. The inspections will take place on January 13 and 14 at the Gene Louw Traffic Training College in Brackenfell, Cape Town, and at the Beaufort West Vehicle Testing Centre.

Operators unable to attend the inspections at Gene Louw can contact the department via Gene Louw Traffic College, telephone number 021 983 1500 or [email protected] and arrangements will be made for an inspector to assess vehicles at a convenient date, time and location. Scholar transport operators outside of Cape Town and Beaufort West may use the same contact details to enquire about the availability of similar services in their area. These free inspections will focus on key safety components, including tyres, brakes, lights, suspension, CV joints, electrical systems, exhaust systems, wipers, licence discs, etc.

Operators are to note that the initiative is not a full roadworthy test, but a vehicle inspection to test the fitness of the vehicle. By participating in this free inspection, operators are contributing to safer roads and a safer journey for learners. MEC for Mobility Isaac Sileku said: “Ensuring the safety of our children begins with the vehicles that transport them every day. This initiative is a vital step in preventing accidents and breakdowns by addressing potential safety risks before learners return to the classroom.

“We urge all operators to take advantage of these free checks and join us in prioritising safety on our roads. Let’s work together to build a culture of care and accountability in scholar transport.” Event Details: Dates: January 13 and 14