Freedom of Religion SA wants review of lockdown rules for worshippers

Durban – Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA) said on Thursday a moratorium on religious gatherings, even at the lower levels of the country's Covid-19 lockdown, was "grossly unfair" and called for a review of the decision. "Given that a person’s faith – and the expression thereof – is central to their dignity as a human being, the total ban, even at the lowest Level 1, of any form of religious gathering (except for a limited waiver for funerals) is increasingly difficult to justify," said FOR SA executive director Michael Swain. Air travel and accommodation would be permitted at level 1 of the lockdown, said Swain, meaning a ban on religious gatherings was a clear material omission that was "grossly unfair and prejudicial to worshippers". Swain said government should be willing and able to justify its decision to limit the fundamental rights of citizens. Pointing to Section 36 of the constitution, she said any restriction of fundamental rights must be reasonable and justifiable and have regard for the rationality and proportionality of the particular restriction.

"In the beginning, the vast majority of the religious community believed that a suspension of meetings and services was acceptable and right.

"However, no consultation or consideration seems to have been given to the current approach, which puts religious gatherings of any number in the same category as nightclubs and sporting events.

"This effectively means that such meetings can only take place once government has decided that there is no danger of infection, or when a cure or vaccination has been discovered and is freely available."

It was difficult - if not impossible - to distinguish between the risk of infection in a crowded shopping centre or down a mine shaft, with the equivalent concentration of people in a church, or another place of worship, said Swain.

"Government must review its current position regarding the religious community. Failing to do so, is to overlook or underrate the essential and unique contribution of the religious community.

"Throughout history, the religious community has typically been at the forefront of the response to the ravages of disease.

"Apart from offering fervent and continual prayers for the government and those suffering in our communities, it also offers practical service, spiritual counsel and support.

"These actions include the feeding and clothing of the poor, the elderly and otherwise vulnerable people as well as comforting, counselling, encouraging, caring for and supporting those impacted.

"There is also the significant contribution the religious community can make in calming an already restless society."

For many citizens dealing with the consequences of the pandemic and the lockdown, the religious community was their only lifeline, said Swain. And with established grassroots networks, the religious community was "uniquely" positioned to alleviate multiple burdens.

"It is therefore unsurprising that many in the religious community are questioning the government’s current position.

"What is surprising is that it appears – for the moment anyway – that government only seems to be engaging with the more established sectors of the religious community and ignoring millions of others of that same community whose voices and sincere concerns are equally valid."

African News Agency (ANA)