Funerals will be allowed during lockdown, but capped at 50 mourners - Bheki Cele

Johannesburg - Amended regulations to the State of Disaster have been disclosed as South Africa heads for a lockdown on Thursday midnight.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said all public gatherings have been prohibited, except funerals, which have been capped at 50 mourners per funeral and no night vigils allowed.

“In terms of the new regulations that have just been gazetted, Police will be responsible to ensure the restriction of movement of persons and goods.

“Therefore, there shall be absolutely no gatherings other than for a funeral, where the number of mourners will be restricted to 50.

“Still on funerals, we need to emphasise that even night vigils will be prohibited,” said Cele.

This means that weddings, traditional ceremonies, parties, are prohibited.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that the country would go into a lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which now has 709 infections in the country.

Only essential services - including the police, the army, nurses and those who work with food production - would be allowed to go to work.

Cele said police would be increasing visibility and would conduct foot patrols, roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints from Thursday midnight.

“Metro Police Departments as well as other law enforcement agencies will form part of these joint operations that will be conducted for the duration of the lockdown.

“Operations, especially roadblocks will be conducted at sector policing level within communities and residential areas, on provincial and national roads.

“This will ensure that the movement of people and vehicles is kept to the minimum, with the exception of the transportation of essential good and/or services which include fire and medical emergency services,” said Cele.

Cele said motorists would be screened by health officials at roadblocks.