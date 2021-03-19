FW de Klerk diagnosed with cancer, undergoes treatment

Durban - Former president, FW de Klerk, has announced that he would be undergoing treatment for cancer.

The former statesman - apartheid’s last president - made the announcement on Friday - the day he turned 85.

According to a statement on the FW de Klerk Foundation’s website, De Klerk has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, which is a cancer that affects the tissue that lines the lungs.

“Mr De Klerk will start a course of immunotherapy next week. There is no immediate threat and we are confident that the treatment will be successful,” the brief statement said.

According to the website, asbestos.com, mesothelioma is a malignant tumor that is caused by inhaled asbestos fibers and forms in the lining of the lungs, abdomen or heart.