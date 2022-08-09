Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

FW de Klerk Foundations says it is committed to promoting women's rights

South Africa - Cape Town 04 September 2019 The Total Shutdown: Intersectional Womin's Movement Against GBV (gender-based violence) staged a silent protest outside the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa.Protesters gathered at the Cape Town train station where they then silently and peacefully walked to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) to continue their protest for an hour. The silence hour ended at 10am. The Total Shutdown protest comes following the recent headlines of violence against women and children in the country. Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess, Leighandré Jegels, Janika Mallo, Lynette Volschenk and Meghan Cremer were all recently murdered as a result of femicide. The Total Shutdown protest is among several protests and marches are planned for Wednesday including one to Parliament, and petitions are doing the rounds calling for stiffer sentences and even bringing back the death penalty. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ana)

South Africa - Cape Town 04 September 2019 The Total Shutdown: Intersectional Womin's Movement Against GBV (gender-based violence) staged a silent protest outside the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa.Protesters gathered at the Cape Town train station where they then silently and peacefully walked to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) to continue their protest for an hour. The silence hour ended at 10am. The Total Shutdown protest comes following the recent headlines of violence against women and children in the country. Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess, Leighandré Jegels, Janika Mallo, Lynette Volschenk and Meghan Cremer were all recently murdered as a result of femicide. The Total Shutdown protest is among several protests and marches are planned for Wednesday including one to Parliament, and petitions are doing the rounds calling for stiffer sentences and even bringing back the death penalty. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ana)

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - The FW de Klerk Foundation, founded by former President FW de Klerk, has committed itself to promoting and defending the rights of women in South Africa.

This, as the country celebrates its 27th national Women's day in commemoration of the women who marched to the Union Buildings in 1956, to protest against the extension of the hated apartheid Pass Laws to black women.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Foundation said that its annual Human Rights Report Card was released recently which showed that South African women have a healthy participation in politics but not so much in the economy.

The foundation also decried the statistics behind gender based violence and women who deal with traditional gender hierarchies, as unsatisfactory.

“Recently, the FW de Klerk Foundation released its annual Human Rights Report Card, which reviews human rights practices and trends in South Africa. It is interesting to note, that according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2021, South Africa occupied 18th place in the world in terms of gender equality. South African women were in 14th place when it came to political empowerment – but only in 92nd place in respect of economic participation and opportunity.

More on this

The Foundation added: “However, the lived realities of many South African women – particularly those who must still contend with traditional gender hierarchies and with unacceptable levels of rape and gender-based violence (GBV)- is inequality.

“We must be determined in our resolve to build a South Africa in which women will enjoy all the rights, freedoms, and liberties that our Constitution guarantees.

“We commit ourselves to defending and promoting women's rights, and we call upon our fellow-South Africans to do the same,” the Foundation said.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL

Related Topics:

gendercrimeSouth AfricaFW De KlerkGender-Based ViolenceGBV

Share

Recent stories by:

Jehran Naidoo