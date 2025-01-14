Ga-Chuene Clinic reopens after attack on nurses in Limpopo

The Ga-Chuene Clinic outside Polokwane in Limpopo has reopened after two nurses were recently attacked. In a statement, the Limpopo Department of Health announced the reopening of the clinic on Tuesday (today), after it was temporarily closed following incidents of break-in, abduction and the sexual assault of nursing staff.

It is alleged a heavily armed man entered the clinic, overpowered three security personnel, and tied them up before abducting two nurses. The incident happened around 1am last Friday while the nurses were on night duty, and they only reappeared around 5am in the morning. The department said the decision was made after thorough consultations with staff, unions, the clinic committee, and local traditional authorities. “In its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the health-care providers and the community, the department has decided that the clinic will only provide day service from Monday to Friday. This decision prioritises the safety of personnel and acknowledges the ongoing risks faced by both staff and community members,” said spokesperson Kapudi Moagi.

“The department recognises that the current environment poses challenges, and the safety of the staff remains paramount. Hence, more efforts are being directed towards working diligently to create a secure atmosphere for both healthcare providers and the community.” The clinic will now operate during the day, Monday to Friday between 7am and 6pm. Moagi added that the department sent a delegation to visit the affected nurses and provide continuous support and resources.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, parliamentary portfolio committee on health chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said: “This heinous act, which involved the robbery and sexual assault of two dedicated nurses, is utterly unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. “We recognise the vital role that health-care professionals play in our communities and often putting their lives at risk to care for others. The brutal actions of those unscrupulous individuals who attacked our health-care workers not only violate their rights but also undermine the integrity of our health-care system.” Dhlomo called upon the Department of Health to take immediate action in investigating the matter thoroughly.

He added that it is imperative that measures are implemented to enhance the safety and security of health-care staff, patients, and facilities. “We must ensure that our clinics and hospitals are safe havens for those who dedicate their lives to serving the community.” Public Servants Association of South Africa acting provincial manager Phillip Maponya described the incident as “an attack on health-care professionals and the safety and integrity of the health-care system.”

Maponya said the union was concerned about the security system’s failure. He said a single perpetrator overpowering three security guards raises pressing questions about the adequacy and efficiency of security services provided by the contracted service provider. “This failure highlights the urgent need for an investigation by the Limpopo Department of Health into security breaches that facilitated this tragic incident,” Maponya said. “Healthcare facilities, especially those providing 24-hour services, must be sanctuaries of safety for patients and employees. The PSA therefore calls on the Head of the Limpopo Department of Health to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the failure of the security service provider. Enhanced security measures across all clinics, prioritising 24-hour facilities, must be implemented. There should be accountability and consequences for service providers who fail to meet safety standards.”