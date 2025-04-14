Gauta BMX cyclists complete emotional journey from Limpopo to Cape Town

It was a very emotional day for the three young Limpopo men who captured the nation's heart with their journey all the way to Cape Town, reaching the end of a physically and psychologically challenging cycle. The cyclists driven by passion, perseverance and a spirit of unity, are Karabo Mokowo from Riba cross in Sekhukhune District aged 21, Mahlakwane Gauta from Ga Mathabathe-Makgoba Capricorn District aged 22, and Ndo Maxwell from Vhembe aged 24.

The three determined young cyclists, known as Gauta BMX, have been on a mission to cycle all the way to Cape Town with hopes of inspiring young people across the country. Their campaign is also dedicated to raising awareness about Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and other social ills affecting South African communities. As they have travelled across the country they raised support and manage to collect donations as well. Many fellow South Africans were inspired by their journey as they followed along on social media.

Western MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sports, Ricardo Mackenzie, not only joined them on his bicycle for the last stretch, but also managed a lot of the programme’s proceedings when they arrived at City Hall, a little after 2pm on Monday. "Many people have prayed for you to arrive safely here in the Western Cape, and we're pleased to welcome you here this afternoon. It is an incredible achievement and millions of South Africans are proud of you.” Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis congratulated the young men on their achievement of making it so far. "We've been following you, we've been following the money you have raised, and the reason you have been raising it.

"In the course of this journey, you have captured the nation's hearts, and you've captured Cape Town's hearts,” Hill-Lewis said. "We want to welcome you with all of our hearts." Three cyclists from Burgersfort, Limpopo— (right to left) Ndo Maxwell, aka DeGoat, Mahlakwane Gauta, aka "Gauta BMX", and Karabo Marks—arrived in Cape Town on Monday. Maxwell was moved to tears at what they were able to achieve, especially for himself overcoming injuries along the way.

"It wasn't easy to reach Cape Town. It was a hectic journey but through the support and love of South Africa, we've managed to reach our destination safely. I've been through a lot... Wow, and (we're here) for the first time in Cape Town. Even with my mother beside me." Mokowo said: “I want to thank all people, we love support. This trip was very difficult but through your support and love we've managed to arrive here in Cape Town." MEC for Health from Limpopo, Dieketseng Mashego, was among the few officials from the Limpopo provincial government who came to support their local heroes.

“We are sent by the Premier of our province, Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, just to say to our heroes we love and support them. We are very much proud of you. “The premier gave a strict message to say that she is very proud of you. She is proud of the hard work that you have done. Your commitment, your resilience... She respects what you have done." Three cyclists from Burgersfort, Limpopo—Ndo Maxwell, aka DeGoat, Mahlakwane Gauta, aka "Gauta BMX", and Karabo Marks—arrived in Cape Town on Monday after they embarked on a 1,700km journey to Cape Town to raise funds and sponsorship for their bike club. Here are standing alongside Limpopo MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Funani Maseko, Limpopo MEC for Health, Dieketseng Mashego, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sports, Ricardo Mackenzie. Award-winning producer DJ Karri, who has been alongside the boys for the whole of last week, said while it was a difficult journey in a car, it was much more difficult it was for the boys on bikes.

"This is very special for these boys... I joined the boys on Monday and when I got there I could see that they were about to give up but I told them, 'don't give up'. I told them I would use my social media, we would get sponsors, and... We have arrived! "It was difficult (for them) but I told them that it is important to finish what you've started. I kept motivating them because it was not easy. It is not even possible, but they made it possible..." Nonkululeko Twala, who has been following their journey from day two, said that she has been crying through their journey "because I know how hard it is for someone who has never been to a coastal town to get to Cape Town".

"I've been here for two years and I am in awe of how I got here. That is what motivated me about the boys... I've been waiting since last night, I wanted to fetch them from the (Huguenot) Tunnel but I knew it was going to be chaos. "It's exciting and I am so happy for them. I am in awe." Three cyclists from Burgersfort, Limpopo—Ndo Maxwell, aka DeGoat, Mahlakwane Gauta, aka "Gauta BMX", and Karabo Marks—arrived in Cape Town on Monday after they embarked on a 1,700km journey to Cape Town to raise funds and sponsorship for their bike club. Here they are standing alongside supporters. Dr Riedewhaan Allie, from the Western Cape Foundation of Community Work, said: "A week ago, when I got involved while the group were still cycling from Welkom in Free State and making their way to Beaufort West, nothing was finalised about how and where the group was going to finish.