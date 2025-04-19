Gauta BMX cyclists continue their mission to inspire and raise awareness in Cape Town

In a testament to youth activism and resilience, the Gauta BMX cycling trio continues their journey to inspire, campaign , and raise awareness of serious social ills like gender-based violence that plague the country. This comes after the three young men from Limpopo — Mahlakwane Gauta, 22, Karabo Mokowo, 21, and Ndo Maxwell, 24 — embarked on a two-week journey across several provinces and over 1,700 kilometres from their home province to Cape Town

Their initiative garnered widespread support from communities, corporations, and individuals across the country, who were inspired by the "power of youth activism in driving social change." After a strenuous journey, the cyclists reached Cape Town on Monday, where they received a warm welcome from government officials among other supporters. “This journey has always been about more than just reaching Cape Town. It’s about sending a strong message against gender-based violence and inspiring young people to be part of the change,” said the team.

While the successful completion of their ride marked a significant milestone, the cyclists' journey is far from over. In a statement released by their support team, it was indicated that the trio will continue their mission through meaningful engagement with local organisations and communities in the Cape Town area. A visit to the Langa Cycling Club is on the agenda, where they plan to connect with fellow cyclists, share their journey, and amplify their message surrounding gender-based violence further.

A meeting with Cape Town Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, a prominent advocate for justice and transformation, is also planned. This encounter aims to deepen the reflection and dialogue initiated by their journey, said the support team. Additionally, the cyclists are rallying support for their campaign, which seeks to collect 1,741 bicycles, one for each kilometre they traversed during their journey to Cape Town.

“These bicycles will be donated to under-resourced communities, promoting sustainable transport and healthy lifestyles among young South Africans,” the team stated. The Gauta BMX support team paid tribute to the young men’s achievement, recognising the impact their journey could have on youth across South Africa. “For three young men from rural Limpopo to undertake and complete such a demanding journey is nothing short of inspirational. Their strength and resilience stand as a beacon of hope for youth across the country,” said the support team.

In gratitude to their supporters, the cyclists extended heartfelt thanks to sponsors and community members. “Your encouragement has uplifted the team and helped spread the message far and wide.” Currently, the cyclists are enjoying their stay at a historic hotel. The support team also sought to reassure the public regarding the cyclists’ wellbeing. “We would like to take this opportunity to dispel recent speculation regarding the cyclists’ well-being. We assure the public and all stakeholders that the boys are safe, well supported, and in good health. They are in a secure and nurturing environment, with their well-being and development remaining a top priority,” they clarified.