NewsSouth Africa
FILE PHOTO: Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in South Africa
FILE PHOTO: Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in South Africa

Gauteng active cases approach 20 000, as 25 more die of Covid-19

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - Twenty-five people succumbed to Covid-19 in a space of 24 hours in Gauteng as the province's total infections rose to over 26 000 cases on Wednesday. 

With just under 150 deaths and over 6 600 recoveries, this means the province's active cases now stand at 19 499. The majority of the active cases can be found in the Inner City and Joburg South (Region F) area, Soweto (Region D), Sandton and Alexandra (Region E), Roodepoort (Region C) and Randburg, Rosebank and Melville (Region B).

Of those who died, 11 of the deaths occurred in Joburg, seven in Ekurhuleni, five in Tshwane and two in Sedibeng.

The Gauteng Department of Health stated said 25 more deaths had been recorded, bringing the number of deaths to 147 and that the infections had risen by more than 2 000 to 26 156.

More than 1 000 new recoveries were also recorded as they went from 5 856 on Tuesday to 6 627 on Wednesday.

The department also confirmed that 1 045 people were hospitalised with the virus.

A total of 24 905 people were found to have come into contact with infected people and were put in isolation. The department said of them have since completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been released from isolation.

There are also 1 209  confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

 Active

Gauteng

26 156

147

6627

 19 499

Johannesburg

12 892

80

3670

 9 222

Ekurhuleni

5377

32

1335

 5 242

Tshwane

4059

17

972

 3 087

West Rand 

1758

 8

540

 1 218

Sedibeng

861

10

110

 751

TRACKING VIRUS SPREAD BY SUBURB 

Note: Active cases are estimated for sub-districts as the department does not disclose deaths at this level.

City of Johannesburg: 9222 active cases 

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 750 estimated active cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 1 100 estimated active cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 1 200 estimated active cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 1 615 estimated active cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 1 370 estimated active cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 2 200 estimated active cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 735 estimated active cases

Unallocated in Johannesburg: 345

City of Tshwane: 3 087 active cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North  - 540 estimated active cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 130 estimated active cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 1 025 estimated active cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 715 estimated active cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 50 estimated active cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 510 estimated active cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 45 estimated active cases

Unallocated Tshwane cases: 78

Ekurhuleni: 5 242 active cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 375 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 340 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 770 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 1 190 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 950 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 400 estimated active cases

Unallocated Ekurhuleni cases: 28

West Rand 1 218 active cases

Sedibeng 751 active cases 

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

IOL
Covid-19

Share this article:

Related Articles