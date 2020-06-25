Gauteng active cases approach 20 000, as 25 more die of Covid-19
Johannesburg - Twenty-five people succumbed to Covid-19 in a space of 24 hours in Gauteng as the province's total infections rose to over 26 000 cases on Wednesday.
With just under 150 deaths and over 6 600 recoveries, this means the province's active cases now stand at 19 499. The majority of the active cases can be found in the Inner City and Joburg South (Region F) area, Soweto (Region D), Sandton and Alexandra (Region E), Roodepoort (Region C) and Randburg, Rosebank and Melville (Region B).
Of those who died, 11 of the deaths occurred in Joburg, seven in Ekurhuleni, five in Tshwane and two in Sedibeng.
The Gauteng Department of Health stated said 25 more deaths had been recorded, bringing the number of deaths to 147 and that the infections had risen by more than 2 000 to 26 156.
More than 1 000 new recoveries were also recorded as they went from 5 856 on Tuesday to 6 627 on Wednesday.
The department also confirmed that 1 045 people were hospitalised with the virus.
A total of 24 905 people were found to have come into contact with infected people and were put in isolation. The department said of them have since completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been released from isolation.
There are also 1 209 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.
TRACKING VIRUS SPREAD BY SUBURB
Note: Active cases are estimated for sub-districts as the department does not disclose deaths at this level.
City of Johannesburg: 9222 active cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 750 estimated active cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 1 100 estimated active cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 1 200 estimated active cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 1 615 estimated active cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 1 370 estimated active cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 2 200 estimated active cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 735 estimated active cases
Unallocated in Johannesburg: 345
City of Tshwane: 3 087 active cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North - 540 estimated active cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 130 estimated active cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 1 025 estimated active cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 715 estimated active cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 50 estimated active cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 510 estimated active cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 45 estimated active cases
Unallocated Tshwane cases: 78
Ekurhuleni: 5 242 active cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 375 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 340 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 770 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 1 190 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 950 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 400 estimated active cases
Unallocated Ekurhuleni cases: 28
West Rand 1 218 active cases
Sedibeng 751 active cases
