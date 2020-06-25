Gauteng active cases approach 20 000, as 25 more die of Covid-19

Johannesburg - Twenty-five people succumbed to Covid-19 in a space of 24 hours in Gauteng as the province's total infections rose to over 26 000 cases on Wednesday.

With just under 150 deaths and over 6 600 recoveries, this means the province's active cases now stand at 19 499. The majority of the active cases can be found in the Inner City and Joburg South (Region F) area, Soweto (Region D), Sandton and Alexandra (Region E), Roodepoort (Region C) and Randburg, Rosebank and Melville (Region B).

Of those who died, 11 of the deaths occurred in Joburg, seven in Ekurhuleni, five in Tshwane and two in Sedibeng.

The Gauteng Department of Health stated said 25 more deaths had been recorded, bringing the number of deaths to 147 and that the infections had risen by more than 2 000 to 26 156.

More than 1 000 new recoveries were also recorded as they went from 5 856 on Tuesday to 6 627 on Wednesday.

The department also confirmed that 1 045 people were hospitalised with the virus.

A total of 24 905 people were found to have come into contact with infected people and were put in isolation. The department said of them have since completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been released from isolation.

There are also 1 209 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department is yet to allocate to the province's districts.