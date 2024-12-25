Gauteng celebrates Christmas with 184 newborn babies

The Gauteng Department of Health has officially welcomed 184 newborn babies this Christmas Day and a newly renovated female medical ward was re-opened. From 12am until 12pm on December 25, the department recorded a total of 184 babies born on this jolly holiday.

At academic hospitals, a total of 32 babies were born. At tertiary hospitals, a total of 24 babies were born. Regional and district hospitals received a total of 104 newborn babies. At community healthcare centres, a total of 24 babies were born. Tembisa Provincial Hospital was graced with a visit by the Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, who congratulated the parents of the newborn babies.

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko said: “Congratulations to all families. We would also like to encourage parents to ensure that their bundles of joy are immunised at specified dates set out on the road to health care booklet to protect them against diseases such as polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis, measles, and meningitis. “Immunisation is free at all public clinics and community healthcare centres,” she said. Zandile Mqumba, a 38-year-old mother was the first to give birth to a bouncy and healthy baby girl at Tembisa Provincial Hospital at 12.12am.

Mqumba and other mothers received gifts and were issued birth certificate on site. Deputy Minister Nzuza said: “The entry into the national population register is through birth registration, without it, those children cannot fully access services. Through our collaboration with the Department of Health, we have made it easier for parents to register for their children by opening Home Affairs offices within health facilities,” he said.