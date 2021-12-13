Gauteng contributes nearly half of SA’s 13 992 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

CLOSE TO 14000 new Covid-19 cases in South Africa were reported by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in the last 24 hours, along with 11 related deaths. “Today the institute reports 13 992 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 180 785,” the NICD said on Monday evening.

It further confirmed 11 Covid-19 related deaths on Monday, which brings South Africa’s cumulative Covid-19 related deaths to 90 148. Gauteng remains the epicentre of Covid-19 in South Africa as the province contributed 48% of Monday’s new cases, and the Northern Cape the lowest contributor of cases at only 1%. The Western Cape contributed 10% of South Africa’s new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the NICD reveals.