Gauteng contributes nearly half of SA’s 13 992 new Covid-19 cases on Monday
CLOSE TO 14000 new Covid-19 cases in South Africa were reported by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in the last 24 hours, along with 11 related deaths.
“Today the institute reports 13 992 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 180 785,” the NICD said on Monday evening.
It further confirmed 11 Covid-19 related deaths on Monday, which brings South Africa’s cumulative Covid-19 related deaths to 90 148.
Gauteng remains the epicentre of Covid-19 in South Africa as the province contributed 48% of Monday’s new cases, and the Northern Cape the lowest contributor of cases at only 1%.
The Western Cape contributed 10% of South Africa’s new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the NICD reveals.
Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde confirmed earlier on Monday that the province has officially entered its fourth wave of infections based on infection rates for the last week.
Breakdown of new cases per province:
- Gauteng: 6711
- KwaZulu-Natal: 2715
- Western Cape: 1464
- North West: 713
- Free State: 647
- Mpumalanga: 617
- Eastern Cape: 606
- Limpopo: 328
- Northern Cape: 191
The NICD further revealed there had been an increase of 422 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours in South Africa. Over 2 500 people are currently admitted in the private sector, and more than 3 600 in the public sector.
– IOL