Gauteng cop arrested in Limpopo for 2am fatal shooting

Police in Limpopo have arrested an off duty police officer after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old patron at a tavern, following an argument on the road. The incident happened on Monday, at around 2am, according to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“It is alleged that Tinmyne police in Waterberg District were alerted to the shooting incident just outside the tavern, at Bakenberg. When they arrived at the scene they were notified that the victim had already been transported to a local hospital,” said Ledwaba. When the police arrived at the hospital, they found the victim, who had already been pronounced dead. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. “Further information suggests that the victim was brought to hospital by the suspect who is a member of police, attached to the OR Tambo International Airport,” said Ledwaba.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and the suspect were drivers in their respective cars when they apparently had a heated confrontation, which resulted in the shooting.” After shooting the the tavern patron, the off duty police officer allegedly stopped used his vehicle to transport the the victim to hospital. The deceased man sustained a wound on the right cheek.

“The motive behind this incident which resulted in the killing of the victim is under investigation. The suspect’s official firearm has been confiscated as part of the investigation,” said Ledwaba. The matter has been reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for their further handling. The arrested police officer, who is detained at Tinmyne police station, will appear before the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court soon, facing charges of murder.