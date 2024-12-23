Gauteng Crime Blitz: Over 1,000 suspects arrested, including 171 for crimes against women and children

A total of 1,221 suspects were arrested in Gauteng at the weekend for a wide range of serious crimes, including murder, rape, assault, drug dealing, armed robbery and possession of unlicenced firearms. 'Safer Festive Season Operation Shanela' was carried out across all districts of Gauteng as a collaborative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies, as well as the Community Policing Forum and private security companies.

The crime-fighting blitz, which commenced on December 21, included strategic roadblocks as well as targeted raids focused on wanted suspects. The latter raids resulted in the apprehension of 889 wanted suspects, involved in a wide range of crimes, while 171 were apprehended for crimes allegedly committed against women and children. “With the Provincial Commissioner taking charge of the roadblock in Ivory Park, Ekurhuleni District, where violent crimes such as murder, assault, hijacking, and robbery are prevalent, parallel high-density operations were conducted across all districts, resulting in the apprehension of multiple suspects engaged in criminal activities,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

Furthermore, 13 suspects were arrested for drunk driving in the province, 14 for drinking in public and five unlicensed liquor outlets were closed due to non-compliance with regulations. Eight suspects were arrested for possession of drugs and the operation also uncovered 21 illegal immigrants. The suspects are expected to appear before various provincial Magistrates’ Courts. The SAPS said the high-density operation, which falls under the leadership of Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has so far achieved "outstanding" results, and will continue until a significant crime reduction has been achieved in Gauteng.