Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Gauteng Department of Education mourns the deaths of two young educators killed in Johannesburg car crash

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane addresses mourners at Ennerdale Secondary School, offering condolences following the tragic deaths of two young educators in a motor vehicle accident.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane addresses mourners at Ennerdale Secondary School, offering condolences following the tragic deaths of two young educators in a motor vehicle accident.

Image by: Timothy Bernard/ ANA

Published 12m ago

Share

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed the heartbreaking deaths of two young male educators from Ennerdale Secondary School in Johannesburg, following a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on April 12.

The two educators, aged 26 and 28, had been reported missing at the weekend. Their deaths were later linked to a crash involving two vehicles on the R28 near the Lenasia turnoff in Jackfontein.

“According to information at our disposal, one of the two vehicles that were involved in the incident reportedly had three occupants. Tragically, two of the three occupants, the two educators, were declared deceased on the scene,” the department stated.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by police.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed deep sorrow at the loss.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the learners, colleagues, and the broader Ennerdale school community," said Chiloane.

"This is an immense loss to the education sector, and to all who knew and worked with these educators,” 

The GDE has arranged for trauma counselling and psychosocial support to be provided to both staff and learners through wellness professionals and the Teddy Bear Clinic.

IOL News

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. 

Related Topics:

car accidentgauteng department of education