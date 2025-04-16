Gauteng Department of Education mourns the deaths of two young educators killed in Johannesburg car crash

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed the heartbreaking deaths of two young male educators from Ennerdale Secondary School in Johannesburg, following a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on April 12. The two educators, aged 26 and 28, had been reported missing at the weekend. Their deaths were later linked to a crash involving two vehicles on the R28 near the Lenasia turnoff in Jackfontein.

“According to information at our disposal, one of the two vehicles that were involved in the incident reportedly had three occupants. Tragically, two of the three occupants, the two educators, were declared deceased on the scene,” the department stated. The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by police. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed deep sorrow at the loss.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, as well as to the learners, colleagues, and the broader Ennerdale school community," said Chiloane. "This is an immense loss to the education sector, and to all who knew and worked with these educators,” The GDE has arranged for trauma counselling and psychosocial support to be provided to both staff and learners through wellness professionals and the Teddy Bear Clinic.