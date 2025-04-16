Gauteng Education MEC takes a stand against rising gang violence in schools

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, condemned the recent acts of gang-related violence that have affected schools in Orange Farm, calling for urgent community intervention. In addition, safety measures were intensified to protect learners and educators.

This follows a violent incident at Vulanindlela Secondary School, where a Grade 10 learner stabbed a Grade 11 learner during an altercation involving four learners. The stabbing victim has since been rushed to hospital while the perpetrator remains in police custody. Thetha Secondary School and Vulanindlela Secondary School in the area have faced ongoing incidents of gang-related violence, significantly disrupting education and jeopardising the safety of both learners and educators. In a separate incident at Thetha Secondary School on April 14, 2025, gang members targeted and stabbed a learner on the school premises. This attack is believed to be an act of retaliation following a stabbing incident that occurred in the community on April 11, 2025.

Although none of the learners sustained fatal injuries from the stabbings, these incidents have heightened tension and conflict within the community. South Africa has a trend of gang-related violence, with police statistics showing that this type of violence contributes highly to the overall crime stats. These acts of violence have disrupted schooling at Thetha Secondary School and the nearby primary schools.

Chiloane said they are dedicated to ending the acts of violence that are becoming a trend in schools. "We unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and gang-related activity on and around school premises. We are committed to ensuring that our schools remain safe spaces for learning and development," said Chiloane. Chiloane vowed that any learner found to be involved in gang-related violence would be suspended with immediate effect and subjected to formal disciplinary proceedings.