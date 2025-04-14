Gauteng Government launches Easter safety campaign to combat crime

Amid a rise in car spiking, crime and hijacking incidents in Slovo Park, near Eldorado Park, Gauteng provincial government led by MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone-Diale-Tlabela and Premier Panyaza Lesufi have promised to clamp down on crime in the area. Diale-Tlabela alongside Lesufi and MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku launched the province's Easter safety campaign on the N12 Provincial Highway in Slovo Park on Monday with the MEC revealing that the province will soon launch an integrated crime fighting strategy to ensure that crime in places such as Slovo Park isresolved.

"The Premier will launch an integrated approach on crime. We are working with community-based organisations in parts of the province that have high incidents of crime. We also urge people not to walk on the freeways. The law enforcement agencies are here with us to ensure that we implement an integrated approach with all our municipalities within the province. We also plead with communities as we want to ensure awareness," she stated. Tshwaku urged motorists to check their vehicle discs, renew expired licenses, and ensure all their documents are in order adding that ahead of the City of Joburg's safety campaign on Thursday, his department is in full support of ongoing provincial operations to ensure a safe and compliant Easter season. "On Thursday the city will be launching the city's Easter safety campaign. There will be high visibility of law enforcement agencies on the roads. Our officers are on the ground conducting roadblocks, vehicle inspections, and enforcement measures to protect lives.

"This is a season of heightened movement and zero tolerance for non-compliance. Drunk driving, unroadworthy vehicles and reckless behavior will not be tolerated. Drinking and driving will not be tolerated. Those who do not comply with the laws will be arrested and the law will be enforced without compromise," he added. Lesufi who is set to lead the signing ceremony of the Gauteng Safety Agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Integrated Cross-Boundary Law Enforcement Operations on Tuesday indicated that the province is ready to tackle the issue of crime and road carnages head on. "We are dealing with a lot of syndicates, and we have put together a team to ensure that those who are spiking our main roads at night are caught. Tomorrow (Tuesday), we are bringing all the law enforcement agencies, and we are signing a ground-breaking agreement. Even if you are in Ekurhuleni, if we need your resources, you can pull together.