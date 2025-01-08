Gauteng government urges caution on roads amid persistent rains

As Gauteng grapples with significant rainfall that has left many residents in distress, officials are urging caution among motorists and pedestrians. Persistent and disruptive rains continue to pose risks throughout the province, prompting warnings from the provincial government and the Department of Roads and Transport.

Affected areas, particularly Orange Farm, have reported widespread flooding, damaging homes and disrupting livelihoods. Following an orange level 5 weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), residents of Orange Farm are currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the severe storms over the past few days. Reports reveal that many residents have been left stranded, with significant adverse effects on their daily lives.

The rain, which began on January 1, showed signs of easing by Wednesday. Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, warned about the dangers of crossing flooded and low-lying bridges, which could jeopardise lives during flash floods. “We urge you to be extra vigilant and careful during these conditions to prevent injuries and loss of lives,” she warned, reiterating the importance of safety on the roads.

Motorists, bikers, and pedestrians are encouraged to remain alert, and adhere to speed limits while ensuring their vehicles are roadworthy. The MEC advocated for collaborative efforts among all road users to promote safe practices, which can significantly contribute to safer roads amid challenging weather conditions. In response to the ongoing weather crisis, the department’s emergency road maintenance teams are on standby, prepared to assist with disaster management services should the situation worsen. This proactive approach aims to mitigate the impact of excessive flooding on both provincial and municipal roads.