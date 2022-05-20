Gauteng Powerball jackpot winner claims prize; R127m up for grabs tonight

Durban: The winner of the R28 million from the May 13 draw has come forward to claim their prize. According to Ithuba, the Johannesburg-based winner wishes to remain strictly anonymous.

“Therefore, in line with our mandate to maintain the winner’s confidentiality, we will not be sharing any further details about the winner,” said Ithuba in a statement. Adding that a “life changing” R127 million estimated PowerBall jackpot was up for grabs tonight. The draw is set to take place at 9pm.

“While the PowerBall jackpot keeps on rolling, and the jackpot amount grows to a significant value, we do also take precaution in advising our players to play responsibly. “Players need to be 18 years and older to play our portfolio of games. “We are very excited for this Friday’s R127 million estimated PowerBall jackpot,” said Ithuba’s CEO, Charmaine Mabuza.

Some of the recent winners included a Durban woman who bagged R39million Lotto from the April 30 draw. She opted for a R10 quick pick using the FNB app. A Limpopo resident walked away with R94million Powerball Plus jackpot from April 8 draw but wanted privacy.

The ticket was played via the quick-pick selection with a wager of R45. Players are reminded that winnings are tax-free. IOL