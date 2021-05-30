Gauteng Traffic Police say ’officer’ seen on video beating motorist is not one of their cops

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) have outed the man seen on video assaulting a motorist and pointing at gun at him as a possible bogus cop and not one of their officers.

“We can confirm that he is definitely not one of our officers. He could either be a bogus cop or else he could be from the North West Traffic Police but he is not one of us,” said Gauteng Traffic Police’s Sello Maremane on Sunday.

The video, which has since been posted on social media, was allegedly taken near Hartebeespoot and the GTP said on Twitter that they do not have operations there. They also said they checked the registration number of the vehicle the man was driving, GGX410GP and found that it’s “not fully correct”.

The Traffic police said the people in the video must open a case with the police and also asked those who may have more information on that to come forward with details.

In the video, the “officer”, who is not wearing a badge and has a surgical mask on, is seen closing the door of a vehicle and shouting at the motorist to get inside.

He then goes towards the right tyre of the vehicle, picks up sunglasses, throws them at the motorist who is on the driver’s seat then slaps him and repeats that he should get inside the car then asks if he’s calling anyone.

A woman who is the car with with victim, supposedly filming the incident, voices her approval and the man then says: “Go you son of b*tch.”

The “officer” then takes out his gun, cocks it, points it at them and the woman tell the motorist “let’s go, let’s go” and they drive off.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation als said it had noted “with concern the video in which a man wearing what looks like a traffic officer’s uniform is seen viciously assaulting a motorist.”

It said it was busy with investigations to authenticate if indeed that man was a traffic officer

“This is nothing but an act of pure criminality and thuggery. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and deserves the strongest censure.

RTMC said it had obtained some information on the matter and was following all details to obtain more leads and verify.

“We urge members of the public not to tolerate such conduct and to lay charges when confronted by such a situation.

“Anyone with more information on this case is requested to contact the RTMC on the Watsaap number 0832937989 or email us on [email protected]

“Information will be treated in strict confidence,” the Corporation said.

IOL