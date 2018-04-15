Pretoria - In the first minute of the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) online school admission system going live 10 000 successful applications were completed.

"We are very pleased and we are monitoring the system and are confident that we will be able to handle the 30 000 applications per minute," GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said at the Atteridgeville Community Centre on Monday.

However, Mabona requested parents not to wait until the last minute to apply for school places

"It's a very important learning tool for us, it doesn't discriminate and because it's linked to the Home Affairs system it knows identity numbers," Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi said after assisting a parent to apply.









To register on the department's website go to https://www.gdeadmissions.gov.za/





Important notice to parents who's children are currently Grade R and Grade 7 learners application for 2019 Online Admission note the dates #GPSchoolAdmissions @Lesufi @EducationGP pic.twitter.com/wciXcBlYr2 — GDE 2019 Admissions (@GDE_Admissions) April 13, 2018





African News Agency/ANA