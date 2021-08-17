10 685 new Covid-19 infections, 553 deaths on Tuesday

Johannesburg - On Tuesday, 553 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus in South Africa, while 10 685 more people were infected with the virus, the Health Department said. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 77 993, and the confirmed infections since last March to over 2.6 million.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the number of new infections was higher than Monday's new cases, and it represented a higher case average than the past seven days. “The total number of cases today (10 685) is higher than yesterday (7 983) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (11 075), said Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, the spokesperson for the NICD. “The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” she said.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 52,267 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 10,685 new cases, which represents an 20.4% positivity rate. A further 553 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 77,993 to date. Read more: https://t.co/3lwDQPKfZv pic.twitter.com/stsCmbaM3m — NICD (@nicd_sa) August 17, 2021 “Today the institute reports 10,685 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 624,254,” Jimoh said. “This increase represents a 20.4% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 553 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 77 993 to date.” The NICD said most new infections, 26%, were from the Western Cape, while KwaZulu-Natal reported 21% of the cases. Eastern Cape accounted for 17%, Gauteng for 11%, while the Free State, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape accounted for 6% each. The institute said the North West had 5% and Limpopo accounted for 2%.