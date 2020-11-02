10 people killed, 19 injured in separate crashes around Gauteng

Johannesburg – Ten people were killed in accidents that took place in different parts of Gauteng this weekend and a further 19 were injured. One of the victims is a 4-year-old boy who was travelling with his mother and brother, 12. He and his mother died at the scene of the crash. The first crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday in which four people burnt to death in their vehicles. The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said it learnt with shock and sadness that three of those who died worked for City of Johannesburg’s Health Department.

Bafana Zungu, Provincial Secretary said Moeketsi Hlazo, a health promoter at Sol Plaatjie Clinic, Sam Pale, a health promoter at Siphumlile Clinic, Tebogo Parks an admin assistant at Siphumlile Clinic and a fourth unidentified individual all burnt to ashes when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled several times before bursting into flames in Braamfisher, leaving all occupants inside trapped and unable to leave the vehicle in time.

“The union sends its heartfelt and sincere condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased and further wish them strength during this difficult time. Union leadership will soon be visiting the families to convey condolences on behalf of municipal workers,“ Zungu said.

The following day, Ekurhuleni Emergency Services’ Willie Ntladi dealt with two crashes that claimed the lives of a mother and her child.

Ntladi said they received a call on Friday about an 8pm accident about two vehicles involved in a crash on R25.

He said a rescue team from Kempton Park responded with two fire engines and found the two vehicles involved in a crash in the middle of the road.

“It was a hatchback Renault Cleo with three occupants, a female driver and two children aged about 4 and 12.

“In the second vehicle, VW Amarok double bakkie, there were three occupants as well, a male driver and female passenger and a child of unknown age.”

Ntladi said their paramedics and those from private companies “frantically” rendered lifesaving medical treatment to those involved and injured on scene.

He said the “Jaws of Life” had to be used to free the Renault Cleo driver who was trapped behind the steering wheel.

“Unfortunately, she didn’t respond positively and was declared deceased on scene including the four-year-old boy.

“The 12-year-old sustained critical injuries and had to be airlifted to hospital for further medical care,” he said.

The occupants of the second vehicle sustained serious but stable injuries and were transported by ambulances to Thembisa hospital for further medical care, Ntladi said.

The cause of the crash is still unknown and while they were still at the scene, they received a report a report about another crash on the R25 next to Serengeti Golf and Wild Estate near Kaalfontein.

Some of the paramedics rushed there.

“On arrival, the single SUV vehicle was lying on its side with a male occupant still trapped inside. On scene survey, a motionless body of a female patient was found lying a couple of metres away from the wrecked vehicle.

“Attempts were made to revive the female patient but unfortunately, with no success and she was declared dead on scene.”

The injured man, who was still trapped, was rescued from wreckage with the “Jaws of Life”, treated at the scene and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Then on Sunday afternoon, three men were killed in a collision along Hendrik Potgieter near 14th Avenue.

ER24’s Werner Vermaak said they arrived at the scene to find a BMW ripped into several pieces after hitting a tree and a pole. Upon assessment, he said, they found that three occupants had succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

“There was nothing that paramedics could do for them, and they were declared dead.”

Vermaak said they also various other collisions which claimed the lives of two other people.

“During the early hours on Sunday morning, one person was killed, and five others were injured in a vehicle rollover along the N14 in Brandvlei. A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Krugersdorp while another pedestrian sustained serious injuries in a collision in Vereeniging.

“Nine people were also injured in two separate collisions. Six were injured in a three-vehicle collision along Robert Broom in Krugersdorp while three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into the back of a truck along the N1 north at the Soweto Highway.

“The exact circumstances surrounding these collisions are not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation,” he said.

