Rustenburg - Eleven people were injured after a bus, a truck and a bakkie collided in Pretoria on Monday, paramedics said.





Netcare 911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro said paramedics responded to a multiple crash involving a bakkie, bus and truck on Lavender Road near Erica Road in the Bon Accord area, shortly before 6am on Monday morning.





"It is alleged that the truck swerved in front of the bus and bakkie before the collision occurred. 11 people injured, two of them in a serious condition. All patients were treated and stabilised before transported to various hospitals for further treatment by multiple emergency services."



