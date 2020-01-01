Durban - Eleven people were injured in a mass shooting incident in Johannesburg on Wednesday, just hours after a shooting at Poppy's Restaurant in Melville that claimed two lives, the provincial government has confirmed.
"The Gauteng government strongly condemns the shooting incidents which took place in the early hours of New Year's day at two two different locations," said Gauteng's acting premier, Panyaza Lesufi, in a statement.
"At about 3am, gunshots were fired at Mary Fitzgerald Square; eleven people were wounded and rushed to hospital. According to paramedics, four males were seriously injured," said Lesufi.