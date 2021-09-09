11 out of 1 433 operatives get their wings to join SAPS’ elite Special Task Force

JOHANNESBURG: The SAPS has announced the appointment of 11 operatives to join the Special Task Force (STF), which now takes the elite unit’s manpower to 93 in Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. The police said joining the elite unit was only for members who were 32 years old and younger, and who must have served in an operational environment for at least two years.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athande Mathe said members had to undergo a rigorous pre-selection phase, which would see them undergo extensive exercise tasks and 24 months worth of training. “The SAPS has welcomed 11 newly trained Special Task Force Operatives to join the organisation’s elite unit. “All clad in camouflage uniform, the cohort stood on parade at the SAPS Tshwane Academy, where they were received and welcomed by the divisional commissioner for Visible Policing and Operations Lieutenant General Michael Motlhala,” said Mathe on Thursday.

The 11 new operatives of the Special Task Force were chosen from about 1 400 applicants. “Today, only eleven received their STF wings. The STF wings are only awarded to members who successfully complete the intensive STF selection and training Programme. “The STF Parachute Wings are worn on the left chest and signify that the recipient has been trained at a high level of weapon proficiency, hostage release tactics, and the ability to deploy operationally – by parachute – into all terrains,” Mathe explained.

She said 10 other STF members received their operators badge, which means they were now qualified as hostage release and counter-terrorism operators. “The operators badge is awarded to STF members who have been awarded the STF Parachute Wings, and have worked operationally on a two-year probation period. “The Special Task Force (STF) is a highly specialised unit, whose members are responsible for only responding to high risk incidents, which include hostage incidents, search and rescue missions, as well as specialised operations support,” Mathe added.

Motlhlala described the new operatives as the “best of the best”. “You are, indeed, the best of the best. You have endured rigorous training and emerged victorious. “You have been thoroughly prepared to begin your careers in the STF, we urge you to remember all that you have learned, and implement your training within the confines of the law, to make South Africa a much better and safer place to live in.