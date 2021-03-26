11 sexual harassment cases reported at Gauteng clinics, hospitals last year

Johannesburg - Eleven cases of sexual harassment were reported at Gauteng hospitals and clinics last year. However, only four criminal charges were laid against the alleged perpetrators as the other complainants decided not to, citing private reasons. This was revealed by the Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi in a written reply to the DA’s Jack Bloom at the Gauteng Legislature. The allegations were made at the Helen Joseph, Pretoria West, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic, Kopanong and Mamelodi Hospitals as well as the Soshanguve, Stanza Bopape and Itereleng Clinics. Mokgethi said disciplinary action was instituted in each of the cases.

With regards to the Charlotte Maxeke case, the perpetrators was dismissed while the perpetrator at the Pretoria West Hospital was served with a final warning, she said.

“In the other cases, one was dropped as the employee resigned, one case was closed as no evidence was presented, one case was withdrawn, and six cases are still in progress,” Mokgethi said.

According to Mokgethi, they had steps to ensure as few sexual cases as possible at the department and therefore have a sexual harassment policy in place as well as a 24 hour psychosocial support available for staff.

Bloom, however, said it was important that “there are consequences for sexual harassment in the workplace, otherwise there will be under-reporting and abuses will continue”.

