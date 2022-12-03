Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, December 3, 2022

11 suspects arrested during an attempted robbery at the cargo precinct of OR Tambo International Airport

Passengers wait to board flights at O.R. Tambo International Airport. Picture: Reuters/ Sumaya Hisham

Published 31m ago

Johannesburg - Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) reported an attempted robbery on Friday evening after 11 suspects illegally gained access to the cargo precinct of OR Tambo International Airport.

According to ACSA’s Busie Gcali, a vehicle with 11 suspects gained access through the main gate, however, security procedures were activated and this led to the apprehension of all the suspects.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The Airport’s management has commended the security and SAPS for their swift response which led to the suspects being caught.

“The incident is being investigated by the police” said Gcali.

IOL

