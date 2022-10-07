Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, October 7, 2022

11 sustain burns and inhalation injuries in Vanderbijlpark apartment building inferno

  • Apartment building where a fire broke out on Steinmetz Street in Vanderbijlpark. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg – Eleven people sustained burns and inhalation injuries when a fire broke out in the ground and first floor flats, quickly spreading to adjacent apartments on Steinmetz Street in Vanderbijlpark at about 3pm on Thursday.

Netcare 911 responded to the structural fire. On their arrival at the scene, all the occupants were standing outside in the courtyard.

Netcare 911’s media spokesperson Shawn Herbst said, “Medics assessed the patients, many of whom had sustained minor burns and minor smoke inhalation injuries. All were in a stable condition.”

Fire and rescue services contained the blaze, but most of the building was destroyed.

It is unknown where the occupants have been moved to.

This is a developing story. The SAPS has also been reached out to for more information on this incident.

IOL

