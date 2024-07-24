12 learners suspended after fresh racism allegations rock prestigious Pretoria girls school

Twelve learners from a prestigious Pretoria school have been suspended following allegations of racism. The school's governing body is set to hold a disciplinary hearing later this month after black learners reported that the white girls had set up a WhatsApp group chat to discuss them. The black learners further claim that the principal and school's management team did not take action following their complaints, and that white learners received preferential treatment from teachers.

The black learners also bemoaned the alleged selective application of the school code of conduct, with harsher treatment for black learners compared to white learners. Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), Steve Mabona said the learners are from the Pretoria High School for Girls. "According to information at our disposal, the school alerted the Tshwane South District about a planned protest by a group of learners triggered by alleged racial connotations, micro-aggressions and complaints about black learners which were ventilated through a WhatsApp Group comprised of white learners," he said.

Mabona said the conversations between white learners in the WhatsApp groups allegedly downplayed the concerns raised by black learners. "Similar commentary about a black hair protest by learners that reportedly took place at the school in 2016 was also made in the group chat," he added. The GDE has launched and investigation into the allegations, especially against school employees.

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane said a school environment where racism and discrimination are prevalent, whether covert or subtle, compromises the right to education in a safe and equitable environment for all learners. “Indeed, action must be taken against any conduct that threatens order and discipline at our institutions, especially conduct that undermines the dignity of learners. We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Chiloane said. It is not the first time that the school has been hit with racism allegations. In 2016, a report was released detailing racist incidents at the school. At the time, it was reported that learners protested, claiming the school did not allow them to have their natural hair or speak in African languages.