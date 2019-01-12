Thirteen people were injured when a minibus taxi crashed in Midrand, Johannesburg on Saturday morning. Photo: Netcare 911

Johannesburg - Thirteen people were injured when a minibus taxi crashed in Midrand, Johannesburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 responded just before 9.30am to reports of a crash on the Pretoria main road in Midrand, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a minibus taxi lost control, resulting in the vehicle crashing down an embankment."

A total of 13 people were injured in the crash, and once treated were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further assessment, he said.

African News Agency (ANA)