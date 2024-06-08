130 vehicles handed over to crime scene experts to quicken response time, says the SAPS

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Scene Examiners and Investigators from all nine provinces received over 130 vehicles today, which will improve their reaction time to crime scenes.

Crime scene examiners are part of the SAPS’ Detective and Forensic Science capacity, namely the Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management Component, which is in charge of crime scene investigations. Crime scene experts next to their new cars. Picture: Supplied General Fannie Masemola, the National Commissioner of the SAPS, said forensic evidence has contributed to a large volume of solved cases over the last year. “Crime scene analysis is the first and most crucial step of a forensic investigation. After a crime has occurred, the first hours of an investigation are of the utmost importance for the police.

“They retrieve information about the identity of potential suspects and to attain relevant facts. This is why we are pumping these units with more resources to enable them to function optimally,” said General Masemola. General Bheki Cele, Minister of Police, said empowering and resourcing diverse SAPS units remained a top priority. “As the police ministry, we remain steadfast and dedicated in ensuring more boots on the ground. Of importance has been the resourcing of our specialised units, with a focus on our Forensic Science Labs.

“Our Detective and Forensic Science division remains instrumental in ensuring lengthy jail sentences for perpetrators of crime throughout the country,” Cele said. He added that detectives and experts go above and above their duties to serve the people of South Africa. According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, on a daily basis, crime scene examiners are dispatched to crime sites to identify, gather, and collect evidence that will help investigators connect culprits to crime scenes.