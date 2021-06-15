14 people injured as bakkies rolls in Randpark Ridge

Johannesburg - Fourteen people were injured when their bakkie rolled at the Beyers Naudé and Molope intersection in Randpark Ridge on Tuesday shortly before 7am. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said they arrived at the scene to find the bakkie in the centre median and several people were lying around the vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that all 14 had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene. “They treated the patients and thereafter, transported 10 to a nearby hospital. Four patients were transported privately to the hospital,” he said. The crash comes three days after five people were killed and 15 others critically injured after a bakkie they were travelling in overturned between Lephephane and Kujwane, outside Tzaneen, in Limpopo on Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle apparently lost control after a tyre burst. Limpopo Transport and Community Safety Department spokesperson Mike Maringa said five people were certified dead at the scene. “The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. The driver is among the 13 people who escaped with minor injuries. Two others are in a critical state,” he said.