File picture

Johannesburg - A total of 114 people were arrested by Johannesburg Central district South African Police Service (SAPS) officers for various offences during crime combating operations conducted from Friday to Sunday morning, Gauteng police said. Suspects were arrested in the Mondeor, Booysens, Moffatview, Langlaagte, Fairlands, Sophiatown, Brixton, and Johannesburg Central area, Constable Constance Lelimo said on Sunday.

Among the arrests were one suspect arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms, one for pointing a firearm, one for rape, two for armed robbery, five for domestic violence, three for common robbery, and 28 for drunk driving.

The rest of the suspects were arrested for committing other crimes, including common assault common, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft, possession of suspected stolen property, fraud, shoplifting, possession of drugs, theft out of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, undocumented persons, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Most of the arrested suspects would appear in various magistrates' courts around the Central Johannesburg area on Monday, Lelimo said.

African News Agency (ANA)