15 arrested, including SAPS members, for alleged corruption in R56m tender

Pretoria - Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with alleged corruption regarding a R56-million car markings tender.

Nine of the suspects arrested are former and serving South African Police Service (SAPS) members, while six are either associated with or are suppliers, and a seventh is on the run.

The accused were arrested between 09:30am on Friday and 1:30pm Saturday.

The arrests are a result of an integrated team comprising of members of the National Commissioner's Task Team and the NPA’s Investigating Directorate under Advocate Hermione Cronje.

The arrest of the 15 suspects brings the total to 31 accused in connection with the multimillion-rand police vehicle marking case. This after 16 accused, including a retired police general, senior and junior officers as well as suppliers, were arrested in June this year.