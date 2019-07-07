Fifteen people sustained various injuries in several road accidents in and around Westonaria, west of Johannesburg over the weekend. Picture: ER24

Johannesburg - Fifteen people sustained various injuries in several road accidents in and around Westonaria, west of Johannesburg over the weekend, paramedics said on Sunday. ER24 paramedics attended to five crashes which involved a number of people, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

On Friday evening paramedics attended to a collision on the R28 near Hillshaven where an adult man was seriously injured and two children, aged between eight and 10, sustained moderate injuries. It was understood that the driver of a minibus taxi lost control of his vehicle and collided head-on with a bakkie, leaving the father and his two daughters injured in the bakkie, he said.

A crash on Lisbon Road in Westonaria left one person with moderate injuries. During the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics arrived at the scene where they found the single occupant outside of the crashed vehicle. The 35-year-old man was treated on the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

On Saturday evening, paramedics attended to two crashes involving several people. A minibus taxi crash on Kloof Road involved 14 people. However, only five were transported to hospital for further care. In a second crash an hour later, at about 9.30pm, paramedics attended to a rear-end collision along the R28 near Edwards Street which left five people injured.

On Sunday morning at about 9.35am, paramedics attended to a motorbike crash in which the motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries. The vehicle which crashed into the motorbike allegedly left the scene before emergency services arrived, Vermaak said.

African News Agency (ANA)