15 pupils injured after truck ploughs into classroom at Gauteng school

Durban - Learning was halted at a Gauteng school after a truck loaded with bricks ploughed into a full classroom, injuring 15 pupils on Wednesday. Emer-G-Med's Kyle van Reenen said just before 11am, emergency teams responded to a crash scene at a school in Cosmo City.

"Fifteen learners, aged between 14 and 18, suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care," Van Reenen said. He said a truck careened off the roadway and ploughed into a classroom full of pupils. Police will be investigating further.

Spokesperson for the Department of Education in Gauteng, Steven Mabona, wished the injured pupils a speedy recovery. "Information at our disposal reveals that there were no serious injuries except two pupils who were rushed to hospital. We wish them speedy recovery, and psycho-social support will be provided accordingly," he said. A motorcyclist died on Tuesday after he was flung down a steep embankment on the N1 in the vicinity of the R21 interchange.

Van Reenen said the male, in his 50s, somehow lost control of his motorcycle and got flung down a steep embankment of approximately 10 metres. "The patient was in a critical condition upon our arrival and soon deteriorated into a state of cardiac arrest. Advanced life support measures were initiated and paramedics were subsequently able to regain a pulse," Van Reenen added. He said the patient was extracted to the roadside by the Tshwane Fire Department using a rope system and transported to hospital in a critical condition where he died later in the evening.

