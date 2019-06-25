Fifteen people have been hospitalised for smoke inhalation while some had sustained burn wounds following a fire at the SABC offices in Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Fifteen people have been hospitalised for mild smoke inhalation, whilst some had sustained burn wounds following a fire at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on Tuesday. "Fifteen people have been hospitalised following a fire at a business at Auckland Park, Johannesburg," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

ER24 personnel, along with other private services, arrived on the scene and were met by the City of Johannesburg Fire Services who were already in attendance.

Meiring said paramedics set up a triage area and began to tend to the patients. The patients were transported to various to hospitals for treatment.

Numerous people lined the sidewalks after the building had been evacuated.

Meiring said details surrounding the incident are not yet known. Authorities were on the scene to conduct further investigations.

According to reports, the fire broke out at one of the corporation's canteens and has been extinguished. It was the second evacuation at the SABC headquarters in two months. The Radio Park building was a no-go area for 24 hours last month after 2 000 litres of diesel leaked from a generator on the 15th floor. Some employees suffered chemical inhalation and were treated in hospital.

