15 taxi passengers injured after vehicle rolls in Germiston

PRETORIA – At least 15 people were injured in Gauteng when the taxi they were travelling in rolled and crashed on the N3 highway in Germiston, rolling several times after the driver apparently lost control. “(On Wednesday) 15 people were injured, three of them critically, when their taxi rolled on the N3 southbound highway under the Grey Avenue offramp in Germiston,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“ER24 paramedics and the provincial EMS (emergency medical services) arrived at 5.48pm to find the taxi upright on the side of the road. The passengers were all found lying around the vehicle.” Meiring said medics assessed the patients and found that two men and a woman had sustained critical injuries while 12 others had sustained moderate injuries. “Fortunately, no fatalities were found on the scene,” Meiring said.

The patients were treated for their injuries. They were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care. “It is believed that the driver lost control of the taxi, causing it to roll multiple times. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” he said. Yesterday, four people lost their lives tragically in an accident involving a Durban Metro bus and other vehicles while at least 35 people were left injured in Jacobs, Durban.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services attended the scene on Paisley Road near Manchester Street just after 5pm. Paramedic Garrith Jamieson said when paramedics arrived on the scene they found that a truck, a bus and three light motor vehicles had been involved in the collision. He said more ambulances as well as the eThekwini fire department assisted.