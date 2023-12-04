16 Days of Activism: Rape-accused man released on bail, rearrested and sentenced after another rape attempt

The Modimolle Regional Court has sentenced 25-year-old rapist Jappie Enock Matjila to 16 years imprisonment for rape and attempted rape of two women, aged 35 and 42, in separate incidents. The incidents took place in July and in November 2022, in Alma village under the Rankin's Pass policing precinct in Limpopo.

“On July 29, 2022 at around 1am, a 42-year-old woman was walking home at Alma village, when the accused grabbed, threatened her before raping her alongside a gravel road,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. In another incident which occurred on November 7, 2022, a 35-year-old woman was on her way home from a local tavern at Alma village, when she met Matjila. Rapist, Jappie Enock Matjila, aged 25, will spend an effective 10 years behind bars after he was convicted of rape and attempted rape in Limpopo. File Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu The 25-year-old rapist threatened the woman with a knife, attempting to rape her.

“Fortunately, the victim managed to escape,” said Mashaba. In both incidents, the women opened cases of rape at the Rankin's Pass police station. Sergeant Benny Koenaite of Modimolle FCS was assigned the cases for further investigation. The suspect was traced and arrested on the day of his attempted rape on November 7.

“It was also found that the accused was on bail for rape committed on July 29, 2022 at Alma RDP (houses),” said Mashaba. “He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for rape, plus six years imprisonment for attempted rape. The 10 years plus six years sentences will run concurrently,” said Mashaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the law enforcement team that arrested Matjila.

She also saluted the investigating officer "for keeping rapists off our streets and ensuring that victims receive justice".