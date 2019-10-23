16 passengers were injured after their minibus taxi rolled down an embankment in Bryanston. Picture: Supplied/Netcare 911

Johannesburg - Sixteen passengers survived a frightening crash Wednesday morning when their taxi rolled down an embankment and landed on its roof in Bryanston.



Netcare 911 Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to an alert of a collision along William Nicol at 06H23. "Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a mini-bus taxi lost control resulting in the taxi rolling several metres down an embankment. Medics assessed the scene and found that 16 patients, male and female had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious," said Herbst.

The injured were treated on the scene.

"Once stabilised they were transported by various ambulance services to hospital," said Herbst.

Police were on the scene, but it was unclear if the taxi diver had been charged.