16 taxi passengers thrown out of taxi, injured in horrific Brakpan crash

Pretoria - Commuters in a Toyota Hi-Ace minibus taxi were ejected during a horrific crash in Brakpan where at least 16 passengers were injured, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said. EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the taxi was travelling along Heidelberg Road when the incident happened.

“On Monday 09 January 2023 at 18h10 in the Brakpan area, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Tsakane precinct officers, responded to a crash involving a minibus taxi, on Heidelberg Road in Brakpan,” Thepa said. “On arrival, the EMPD officers found an overturned white Toyota Hi-Ace minibus taxi, with sixteen injured passengers, lying on the ground. It is alleged that the minibus taxi, was travelling from a shopping mall in Boksburg to Tsakane, when the rear left tyre burst.” At least 16 taxi passengers were injured in Ekurhuleni when the taxi they were travelled in crashed. Photo: EMPD A 58-year-old man who was driving the taxi, lost control of the vehicle and it rolled, ejecting the commuters.

“Most of the passengers, as well as the driver, sustained serious injuries, while the remaining passengers suffered minor injuries. All the necessary stakeholders were summoned, and the ambulances, transported all the patients, to the nearest hospital for medical attention,” said Thepa. “A case of reckless and negligent driving, has been registered at the Brakpan police station, pending further investigation.” Last week, authorities announced that the death toll from the recent Boksburg explosion in Ekurhuleni had risen to 37, with additional body parts found around the area of the incident.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the 37 deceased included 12 healthcare workers, of which 10 were government employees and two agency staff, all stationed at Tambo Memorial Hospital (TMH). “The provincial government confirms that the number of TMH staff members who were injured during the incident is 35, and not 13, as previously communicated,” Lesufi said. “The 35 injuries are inclusive of those that demised. The majority of the staff have been treated and discharged.

